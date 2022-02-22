WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SPECIAL GUEST TIERA SKOVBYE (“RIVERDALE”) – We have ferocious ferrets, pouncing pit bulls, wacky wombats, fearless fish, crazy cats, a horse having the time of its life in a kiddy pool, and raccoons who seem to be very relaxed with no plans of getting up anytime soon.READ MORE: Michigan's Isle Royale Among Least-Visited National Parks In The United States
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Tiera Skovbye and commentary by Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, Mikalah Gordon, and Brian Cooper (#212).READ MORE: Equipment Failure Causes Discharge Of Untreated Sewage Into Flint River
Original airdate 2/26/2022.MORE NEWS: Roy Levy Williams, Former Auto Executive Who Worked For 3 Michigan Governors, Dies At 83
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.