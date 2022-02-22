DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police arrested a man after an investigation into an illegal chop shop on Detroit’s west side.
According to the Detroit Police Department, investigators conducted a business inspection in the 8000 block of West Chicago Street. The inspection was to confirm the business had closed and was not operating per the City of Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED).
Authorities say officers ran the information from a stolen 2014 GMC Sierra located in the yard. Officers typed a search warrant for the location after it was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. Several vehicle parts and stripped vehicles on the floor and racks inside the location.
Stolen parts found and impounded value a total of more than $100,000.
Officials say during the execution of the search warrant, officers found the following stolen vehicle parts in the building:
- 2012 Chrysler Challenger, engine and door
- 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, engine and transmission
- 2013 Chrysler 300, engine, transmission and trunk lid
- 2017 Lincoln MKZ, doors and trunk lid
- 2007 Honda Civic, engine and front firewall
- 2017 Lincoln MKZ, 3 doors and trunk lid
- 2007 Honda Civic, front half
