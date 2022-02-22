  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:aaa michigan, average gas price, Detroit, gas prices

(CBS Detroit) — Detroiters may be feeling the prices at the pump as the average for regular gas is about $3.40 — roughly 76 cents higher than the same time last year.

Michigan is slightly lower at $3.36 a gallon.

READ MORE: IRS Lets Taxpayers Opt Out Of Facial Recognition After Backlash

However, the state’s average gas price is lower than the national average, which sits at $3.53.

READ MORE: Prosecutors: Crumbley Made Plans To Rape, Torture Female Student

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Arrest Owner Of 'Chop Shop' After Finding Stolen Car Parts Worth $100,000

 