(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s west side.
The shooting happened in the 15000 block of Evergreen near Fenkell Street.READ MORE: Indiana Man Arrested In 1987 Slaying Of Michigan Woman Roxanne Wood
Police say that at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, they responded to a call from a family member who arrived at the home after not hearing from the family members for over a week.
When the family member arrived at the home, he noticed the back door was kicked in and found the two adult victims fatally wounded.
He then called the police, and when officers searched the home, they found two fatally wounded adults and a child with gunshot wounds.
According to Detroit Police Chief James White, the adult victims were in their late 20s or early 30s, and the child was thought to be in the four to seven age range.READ MORE: 71-Year-Old Man Dies After Fire Engulfs Home In Mid-Michigan
Police are continuing to investigate the situation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SpeakUp.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MORE NEWS: Thousands Of Botched Baptisms At Michigan Church After One-Word Mistake