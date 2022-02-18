(CBS Detroit) — Wayne County students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks.
The county announced it is dropping its mask mandate for schools, effective immediately. The change comes a day after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) dropped its recommendations for all schools in the state.
The county follows other counties, including Washtenaw, Oakland and Ingham. Mask mandates in those areas are set to expire on Feb. 28.
