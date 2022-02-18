  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,827 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 112 deaths on Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,045,840 and 31,383 deaths as of Feb. 18.

Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Feb. 16. Over the past two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 1,914 per day.

The deaths announced today include 61 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

 

In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

