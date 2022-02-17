Southfield (CW50) – Porter Media Group was started by Ken L. Porter, and he ran the company for a few years as essentially a one-man-band. His idea was to create a marketing agency that was more of a “creative partner” than a marketing agency. The purpose was to elevate authentic stories about Black people through aspirational communications. Porter is passionate about controlling the narrative for how Black people are defined. The narrative, the stories, the culture, and what can be done to uplift these areas of the community.
PMG Agency serves Nonprofits, Social Impact Leaders and Organizations, and Partners with a genuine focus on uplifting the Black community. PMG Agency puts strategy for these organizations first. Whether they are new or established, PMG looks to refine their purpose, define their objectives and clarify their voice. This is done through creative design, tailored to them, to help show the unique value of each partner.
PMG Agency has worked with partners and organizations such as Project Pneum, Big Brother Big Sister, BMe Community, and Hope Starts Here. These partnerships and projects were all completed by a team that Porter has surrounded himself with, filled with creative thinkers and people passionate about social impact.
Ken L. Porter, Founder of PMG Agency, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the importance of changing the narratives of the Black community through creative branding and storytelling.
Find out more on PorterMediaGroup.com
