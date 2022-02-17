(CBS DETROIT) – Firefighters responded to calls to put out a fire at a county club in Oakland County on Thursday.
The Bloomfield Township Fire Department began receiving calls of a massive fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club at about 10 a.m. this morning.
The Southfield Fire Department also responded to help aid the Bloomfield Township firefighters.
Police reported that the fire is on Maple between Telegraph and Lahser, and the road is currently closed.
Officials have not released the cause of the fire at this time.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.