Filed Under:fatal shooting, Groveland Township, Michigan State Police, Oakland County, shooting

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Police arrested a 79-year-old man after his wife, 70, was found shot to death in Groveland Township.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers went to a home at about 12:15 p.m., Feb. 16, in the 2600 block of Groveland Road for a domestic felonious assault.

Upon arrival, police found a 70-year-old woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the woman’s husband called 911 and reported that he shot his wife. A preliminary investigation revealed the couple got into an argument that escalated into the shooting.

The husband was taken into custody without incident.

