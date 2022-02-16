Southfield (CW50) – Art has been telling the stories of history for as long as anyone can remember. today, art is no different. The pieces we see around the world can tell the stories of the past, but other pieces express what is happening in the world today. The themes expressed span from political movements to race and gender issues to artists’ own stories.

Fine arts painter and muralist Sydney G. James is proud of the work she’s done around the world. Using her art to express various themes of race and gender. Her murals across the city have celebrated and uplifted women, especially women of color, and have told the stories of some of Detroit’s most prevalent racial issues.

James left Detroit for LA, pursuing an art career in the tv and film industry. But she returned to her hometown of Detroit in 2011, and her murals have transformed Detroit’s skyline and the narratives of the art community in the city. Her work can be seen on walls, canvas, fabric, shoes, and anything else she can think of. She is on a mission to use art to spark conversations long silenced. In paintings and murals, Black women are first, and show the Black reality, joy and pain, and resilience of these women.

You can find James’ art all across the city. You’ve probably seen some of it before, but there’s definitely more out there that you’ve yet to discover.

Sydney G. James joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the meaning behind her art work, and why she focuses on Black women above all else.

See more of Sydney’s art on her Instagram page @sydenygjames, or on her website SydneyGJames.com

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50