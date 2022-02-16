(CBS DETROIT) – A realtor looking for new property made a stop at an abandoned building on Inverness and Pilgrim in Detroit.
The showing quickly turned into a crime scene when a frozen body was found inside.READ MORE: Detroit Police, Crime Stoppers Of Michigan Launch 'Reward TV,’ Awarding Cash Rewards For Crime Tips
“This man here has five kids, five,” said Minister Malik Shabazz, a community organizer with the Marcus Garvey Movement.
“He has 13 brothers and sisters.”
Steven Shelby is originally from Tampa, Florida but he came to Detroit looking for new opportunities for a better life.
That dream was cut short January 20th when he was found frozen and shot to death on the city’s west side.
The 41-year-old’s murderer is still on the loose and leads to his case went cold.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 4,271 New COVID-19 Cases, 312 Deaths
“To murder someone and bring his body to this location and then freeze that the autopsy people at the medical examiner can’t even do a complete autopsy, timely, because he has to thaw out,” said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.
“Detroit, Wayne County, we are better than this.”
Wednesday Minister Malik Shabazz organized an anti-gun violence rally, going door-to-door asking neighbors to look-out and speak-up.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Tips can be reported at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.MORE NEWS: Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith Gets 21 Months In Prison
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.