Eye On Detroit - Dream Detroit Skating Academyam Detroit Skating Academy (DDSA) is a figure skating program based in Detroit, Michigan. Growing up, DDSA skating directors Angela Blocker-Loyd and Candice Tamakloe were two of only a few competitive African American skaters in the metropolitan Detroit area. As they continued refining their craft through the years, they noticed that there was a lack of representation and opportunity for Detroit youth in the figure skating world. With hopes of being the change they wanted to see, Candice and Angela launched Dream Detroit Skating Academy at the Jack Adams Memorial Ice Arena in Detroit.

Eye On Detroit - Bead Museum16 years ago Olayami Dabls came to the corner of Grand River and West Grand Blvd with a vision to create a space for his community to understand the immense power of their African heritage. Occupying almost an entire city block, the Dabls Mbad African Bead Museum houses 18 outdoor installations as well as the African Bead Gallery, N'kisi House and African Language Wall. Born of his own visual cosmology, Dabls' MBAD African Bead Museum is a quiet revolution that sparks a vital conversation with global and local audiences.

Eye On Detroit - Critical Race Theory ArtistA viral painting is selling out all over the world for its message that depicts the white-washing of black history and now that message is bringing a controversial topic to the forefront. “So, the title of the piece is Critical Race Theory,”

