(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit announced that free KN-95 masks will be handed out to residents.
The Detroit Health Department will pass out the masks from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Masks will be distributed at a few different locations, which include:
- Eastern Market Shed 3 2934 Russell Street
- Adams Butzel Complex 10500 Lyndon
- Butzel Family Center 7737 Kercheval
- Farwell Recreation Center 2711 East Outer Drive
- Kemeny Recreation Center 2260 S. Fort
- Lasky Recreation Center 13200 Fenelon
- Patton Recreation Center 2301 Woodmere
- Samaritan Center 5555 Conner Street
Officials say up to 10 free masks will be given per adult, per vehicle.
“We are urging all Detroiters to wear a KN-95 mask when they are out in public and continue to observe all safety protocols in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo. “We also encourage you to get vaccinated and get your booster. The vaccines are safe, effective and remain the most important tool we have to help us get back to normal.”
In addition to this drive-up distribution day, free masks will be handed out when people receive their COVID-19 vaccinations or tests.
