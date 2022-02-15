(CBS DETROIT) – MDOT officials announced that Eastbound I-94 is closed at Conner due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
Officials shared a photo on Twitter showing an overturned semi blocking freeway lanes.
READ MORE: Best & Worst Cities For Money Management: Here's How Michigan Cities Ranked
Heads up-EB 94 CLOSED at Conner. https://t.co/OcbBvBjF2M pic.twitter.com/9mEhkmkEXi
— MDOT – Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 15, 2022
In the post, officials said to use northbound Conner Street to Eastbound Harper Avenue as a detour to avoid the lane closures.READ MORE: GM To Restart Production Of Chevy Bolt After Battery Fire Recalls
Westbound I-94 after Outer Drive is also affected by lane closures, and right now only the right lane is open.
For more information on lane closures, visit the MDOT MI Drive map.MORE NEWS: After 2 Losses, AG Nessel Won't Appeal Nassar-Related Case
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.