  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: International
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI: International
    View All Programs
Filed Under:covid-19, Detroit, detroit casino, Mask Mandate, mask mandate lifted, MotorCity Casino

(CBS DETROIT) – MotorCity Casino is ending its mask mandate for vaccinated guests.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 17, at 8 a.m., fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks, according to an update on MotorCity Casino’s website.

READ MORE: DPSCD Announces $700 Million Plan to Rebuild And Renovate Schools

Masks are still required for individuals who are not vaccinated.

READ MORE: Michigan Senate Votes To Cut Income, Corporate Tax Rates

MotorCity Casino is the first casino in Detroit to lift its mask requirement.

MORE NEWS: Michigan State Police Search, Seize Records From Home Of Chatfield's Former Chief Of Staff

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.