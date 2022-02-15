(CBS DETROIT) – MotorCity Casino is ending its mask mandate for vaccinated guests.
Beginning Thursday, Feb. 17, at 8 a.m., fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks, according to an update on MotorCity Casino’s website.READ MORE: DPSCD Announces $700 Million Plan to Rebuild And Renovate Schools
Masks are still required for individuals who are not vaccinated.READ MORE: Michigan Senate Votes To Cut Income, Corporate Tax Rates
MotorCity Casino is the first casino in Detroit to lift its mask requirement.MORE NEWS: Michigan State Police Search, Seize Records From Home Of Chatfield's Former Chief Of Staff
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.