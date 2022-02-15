SPRING LAKE, Mich. (AP) — A high school principal in western Michigan has resigned after a grade-changing investigation.
Mike Gilchrist was involved in 51 grade changes without teacher consent over an eight-year period at Spring Lake High School, according to a summary of a Feb. 10 school board meeting.READ MORE: DPSCD Announces $700 Million Plan to Rebuild And Renovate Schools
Gilchrist apologized, and his resignation was accepted by the board, the Holland Sentinel reported. He had led the school since 2001.
“The staff were completely blindsided by this and were unaware of any of this going on,” Spring Lake Superintendent Dennis Furton said.
Some grade changes were for hardship reasons, though not a majority.READ MORE: Michigan Senate Votes To Cut Income, Corporate Tax Rates
“Students who were by all accounts not in distress or experiencing any particular difficulty seemed to get a hand when a hand was not needed,” according to school board meeting minutes.
School board member Curt Theune said Gilchrist was a strong principal.
“Yes, mistakes were made and I can’t argue that,” Theune said. “But we need to remember the positives of his 21 years as principal. To be able to give these kids graduation, prom, homecoming during the pandemic, he worked out those details to make that happen.”MORE NEWS: Michigan State Police Search, Seize Records From Home Of Chatfield's Former Chief Of Staff
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.