DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — In honor of Valentine’s Day, Detroit Animal Care is waiving adoption and licensing fees this week for anyone searching for that special friend.
Officials say "Love Match" adoptions will run through Feb. 20. Anyone who adopts or fosters will receive treats for themselves and their new pet, a photo together in front of a themed backdrop and a special Certificate of Appreciation.
“We want to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day and promote adoptions so people can find their new best friend and our animals can find their forever homes,” said Mark Kumpf, Director of Detroit Animal Care. “Love is in the air, so today is the day to find your perfect match.”
Anyone interested can visit Detroit Animal Care, which is open for adoption from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., located at 7401 Chrysler Drive.
All animals are fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.
Listings will be updated throughout the week on The Detroit Health Department's Instagram www.instagram.com/dethealth/ and Facebook page www.facebook.com/DetHealth.
