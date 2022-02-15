  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:car theft, Detroit, Detroit Police Department, Gaelic League Irish American Club, Metro Detroit Police and Fire Pipes & Drums

(CBS Detroit) — Detroit police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle belonging to a member of the Metro Detroit Police and Fire Bagpipes & Drums.

Police say the incident happened on Feb. 12 outside of the Gaelic League Irish American Club. Authorities say the vehicle also contained Celtic bagpipes and bagpipe gear.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray 2007 Chevy Trailblazer with license plate No. 8JQG2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.