LEGACIES – Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
YOU CAN RUN BUT YOU CAN'T HIDE —Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) search for answers which leads Lizzie to uncover a dangerous plan.
Cleo (Omono Okojie) works on tracking down Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), who does not want to be found.
Hope pays a visit to a familiar face.
Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) gets some clarity – and a surprise visitor.
Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard also star.
America Young directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Kimberly Ndombe (#402).
America Young directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Kimberly Ndombe (#402).
Original airdate 11/18/2021.