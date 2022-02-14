WALKER – Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
WALKER ADJUSTS TO LIFE WITHOUT HIS PARTNER – Things are still tense between Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) after Liam called in a false warrant on Dan Miller (guest star Dave Annable).
However, things take a turn for the worse when Captain James (Coby Bell) informs the brothers that Serano's (guest star Henderson Wade) lawyers are using Liam's mistake as a way to set the criminal free, putting the entire Walker family in danger.
Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Anna Fricke & Katherine Alyse (#207).
Original airdate 1/12/2022.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.