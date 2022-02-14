OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — The federal government will pay $360,000 to local authorities who responded to the shooting at a Michigan high school in November.
Money from the U.S. Justice Department’s emergency assistance program will go for overtime and other expenses related to the immediate response at Oxford High School, said U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.READ MORE: Developers Complete $22.5M Affordable Housing, Retail Building In Detroit
Four students were killed and more were injured on Nov. 30.
Much of the money is going to the Oakland County sheriff’s office, said Slotkin, who represents the Oxford area in Congress.READ MORE: Flint Water Crisis Trial Will Test Contractors' Liability
“Our first responders gave everything they could to help Oxford, so it’s only right that we get them quick help in return. But we’re not done yet,” Slotkin said Friday.
A student, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged with murder and other crimes. His parents are accused of gross negligence and also face charges.MORE NEWS: Detroit Announces 3,000 Speed Humps To Be Installed In New Program
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.