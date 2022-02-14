SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
DAVID RAMSEY “ARROW” DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help.READ MORE: US Paying $360K To Law Enforcement Who Responded In Oxford School Shooting
Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news, and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik).
Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Taylor Buck).READ MORE: Developers Complete $22.5M Affordable Housing, Retail Building In Detroit
Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star.
The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci (#202).MORE NEWS: Flint Water Crisis Trial Will Test Contractors' Liability
Original airdate 1/18/2022.