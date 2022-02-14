  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
  WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
MARCH – Monday, February 14, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M VS TEXAS A&M — The biggest crowd of the season and longtime rivals await the Prairie View A&M’s Marching Storm.

Rivals Texas A&M University share a challenging history with PVAMU, who also face a different audience with this performance.

Ousted band members seek to rejoin the band, but first they must soul-search and repair their own relationships (#104).

Original airdate 2/14/2022.