PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, February 18, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SHOW STOPPING SUPER HEROES — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.READ MORE: US Paying $360K To Law Enforcement Who Responded In Oxford School Shooting
Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.READ MORE: Developers Complete $22.5M Affordable Housing, Retail Building In Detroit
The magicians featured in the episode include Hayden Childress, Hans, Benjamin Barnes, and Jay & Joss.
Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#807).MORE NEWS: Flint Water Crisis Trial Will Test Contractors' Liability
Original airdate 11/19/2021.