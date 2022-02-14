4400 – Monday, February 14, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – Tensions rise as an attack is made on the Bois Blanc, putting everyone's life in danger.
Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Logan (Cory Jeacoma) do their best to keep Hayden (AMARR) safe, while Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) and Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) try to reason with Manny (guest star Calvin Seabrooks).
Meanwhile, Mildred (Autumn Best) still believes her sister can be saved and LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) takes to the streets in an effort to end the threat against the 4400.
The series also stars TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, and Derrick A. King.
Cheryl Dune directs the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Sunil Nayar (#113).
Original airdate 2/14/2022.
Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.