(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to an aggravated assault at a Detroit bus stop.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, at about 3:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fairview, a suspect fired multiple shots at juveniles who were at a bus stop, then fled on foot.
Police say no one was injured.
The suspect is described as a male, approximately 18-years-old, thin build.
The suspect is described as a male, approximately 18-years-old, thin build.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
