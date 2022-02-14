GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN – Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
TIME TO SHINE – The seven remaining contestants will learn to make a mirror glaze, for the elimination challenge has the bakers combining elements of sweet Georgia Browns with cheesecake, two will vie for immunity and one will be eliminated (#104).
Original airdate 2/19/2022.
Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.