Filed Under:CW, The Great Chocolate Showdown

GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN – Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

TIME TO SHINE – The seven remaining contestants will learn to make a mirror glaze, for the elimination challenge has the bakers combining elements of sweet Georgia Browns with cheesecake, two will vie for immunity and one will be eliminated (#104).

Original airdate 2/19/2022.

Every episode of GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.