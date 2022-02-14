(CBS Detroit) — State officials say Michigan Lottery contributed $1.419 billion to the School Aid Fund in fiscal year 2021 — breaking the previous year’s record by more than $200 million.

It is the third consecutive year that Michigan Lottery contributed more than $1 billion to the fund and the seventh consecutive record contribution. Since the record-breaking streak started in fiscal year 2015, the contribution increased 78.5%.

Lottery contributions to the School Aid Fund over the prior six years were: