Michigan Matters: Michigan Central StationMICHIGAN MATTERS – Airs Sunday, Feb. 13 @ 8 am on CBS 62. Talking with Bill Ford, Executive Chair of Ford, about the company he leads and the new generation of Fords coming up the ranks, betting big on an idled train station as the bedrock of his plan to take the company and Motor City forward through an innovation hub. Then Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks about a wireless charging road for EVs in Detroit and Mayor Mike Duggan talksa bout helpin entrepreneurs and training young people for jobs tied to this high tech future. Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain has a conversation with Bill Ford about the company he leads, as he confront massive change in technology. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses how the state is tapping in to these changes, and Mayor Mike Duggan talks about opportunities tied in to all.

1 day ago