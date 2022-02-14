WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
GUEST APPEARANCE BY AMARA ZARAGOZA (THE CW’S “GOSSIP GIRL”) – We have hungry hamsters, twirling terriers, larcenist lizards, a cat who needs some help on how to land on its feet, and a dog who is having the time of their life in the middle of a fountain.READ MORE: US Paying $360K To Law Enforcement Who Responded In Oxford School Shooting
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Amara Zaragoza and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews (#204).READ MORE: Developers Complete $22.5M Affordable Housing, Retail Building In Detroit
Original airdate 10/23/2021.MORE NEWS: Flint Water Crisis Trial Will Test Contractors' Liability
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.