WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, February 19, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN – Host Elizabeth Stanton shares a feeding frenzy, dogs hard at work, ferocious furballs, curious cats, and pets up to all sorts of hijinks!
Special guest star Parker Bates ("This Is Us") joins in on the fun with commentary by Maiara Walsh, Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon, and Brian Cooper (#203).
Original airdate 10/9/2021.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.