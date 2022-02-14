DETROIT (AP) — Developers have completed a $22.5 million mixed-use building on Detroit’s eastside.
The Parker Durand officially opened Thursday and features 92 units — half of which are set aside for affordable housing, according to Mayor Mike Duggan’s office.
The new-construction is a key piece of the city’s Strategic Neighborhood Fund initiative’s work in Detroit’s Islandview/Greater Villages neighborhood.
Developed by Invest Detroit and The Roxbury Group, Parker Durand also offers first-floor retail spaces. Two already have been leased.
The site had been an empty lot and the corner it sits on was an under-developed commercial corridor, Duggan said.
“Today, it’s a gorgeous new building that will be home to Detroiters of all income levels along an attractive new city streetscape,” he said. ”This is how we are rebuilding our city as a place of beauty where any Detroiter can afford to live in any neighborhood they choose.”
