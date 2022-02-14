ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — After more than two years it closed, the Detroit Zoo announced Monday the reopening of its Polk Penguin Conservation Center.
The center closed in September 2019 for waterproofing repairs and has since added several new features to the exhibit including a glass walkway.
Zoo officials say the center is home to more than 75 king, rockhopper, macaroni, gentoo and chinstrap penguins.
Other upgrades include repainted rock surfaces, the creation of more nesting areas, a second snow machine within the habitat, upgrades to the water and air filtration systems, enhanced lighting and exhibits that focus on changing climate and the resulting loss of sea ice.
“While supervising the necessary waterproofing repairs, it was important for us to also use this time to make enhancements to the penguins’ welfare and our guests’ experiences,” said Dr. Hayley Murphy, executive director and CEO of the Detroit Zoological Society. “Millions of visitors, from all over the world, have flocked to this conservation center since it opened in April 2016, and we are so thrilled to open the doors again this morning.”
Officials say the center is included with general admission; however, timed-entry passes are required. At least 2,000 passes per day will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
