(CBS Detroit) — Several at-home COVID tests are recalled over reports that they were illegally imported.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test was only designed for screening and not to give an actual diagnosis.

Officials say anyone who used the test should test again using a different brand.

