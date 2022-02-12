DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The city of Detroit unveiled its new speed hump program for 2022, with the Department of Public Works planning to install as many as 3,000 speed humps.
In 2021, the city installed 5,550 speed humps. As of Feb. 11, more than 7,000 speed humps have been installed.
Residents can apply for speed humps on their streets by visiting the city's webpage at detroitmi.gov.
Detroiters who want speed humps on their streets have until Friday, March 4, 2022, to apply and be evaluated for this year's program.
