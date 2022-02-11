Eye On Detroit - The Impossible MileWith a can-do attitude and a can’t-lose sense of optimism, Johnny Agar’s approach to athletics and life isn’t about the finish line: it’s about the hard work before it and the new opportunities that come beyond it. Proving that a diagnosis isn’t a definition, brand Agar brings a spirit of hard work and inspiration to every race, appearance, product or event. It represents the infectious idea that any goal can be achieved, and any obstacle overcome, if you take it one step at a time.

11 hours ago