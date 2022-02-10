(CBS DETROIT) – The Charles H. Wright Museum and the Detroit Historical Society have partnered with the Detroit Pistons to help promote residents to visit the two museums.

Visitors who go to either museum will receive a voucher to redeem free tickets to a Detroit Pistons home game during February or March.

This partnership aims to help encourage people to support the museums through visiting and buying memberships.

“The Pistons organization is committed to being a community asset for the city of Detroit and is dedicated to creating partnerships such as this that will inspire and impact the community,” said Alicia Jeffreys, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “By partnering with DHS and The Wright, we are able to shine a light on Detroit’s significant history and help enrich the lives of Detroiters.”

Museum officials said with these museums being historically underfunded and new challenges due to COVID-19, increasing visitors and support is critical for these institutions to operate.

“For over 100 years, we’ve been preserving history and telling our unique stories. This is a historic time, making our work to preserve the history that is happening right now more urgent than ever. Even though our revenues have suffered during the pandemic, we are doing everything we can to grow and protect our collections while investing in our continued presence as a world-class museum for the next 100 years,” said DHS President and CEO Elana Rugh. “To have one of the greatest teams in NBA history encourage museum visitors and recognize the importance of our collections by amplifying and supporting our mission is a tremendous honor.”

“We pride ourselves as a nationally acclaimed museum that others have modeled. While we have managed to survive the challenges of the pandemic so far, the truth is, to maintain a world-class facility for years to come, we need solid footing,” said The Wright’s President and CEO Neil Barclay. “The support and added awareness we receive from our partnership with the Detroit Pistons, especially during Black History Month, cannot be overstated.”

There will be a QR code on the vouchers, and once visitors scan the code, they will be directed to the website to redeem their two free pistons tickets.

