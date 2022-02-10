DETROIT (AP) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic golf event raised more than $1.35 million last year to support local nonprofit organizations, including an effort to improve technology and internet access to Detroit residents, officials announced Thursday.

The Rocket Giving Fund and Detroit-based home mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage said $805,000 of the total went to the “Changing the Course” initiative aimed at bridging the city’s digital divide.

“Changing the Course” is carried out by the Connect 313 Fund, which received $700,000 of the $805,000. Connect 313 was developed through the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the city of Detroit, Microsoft and the United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

“It is our passion to use the Rocket Giving Fund as a force for change,” said Jay Farner, fund chair and chief executive of Rocket Companies. “The success of ‘Changing the Course’ is measured by the number of Detroit families who are now able to access the internet as well as the brighter future digital inclusion provides.”

In 2020, roughly 40% of Detroit households had at least one member with reliable broadband connection, a working non-smartphone computer or tablet and the knowledge of how to use it, according to the Rocket Giving Fund, which is the nonprofit that manages the golf event.

That figure now is more than 67%, the fund said.

Another $100,000 went to the Children’s Foundation which supports pediatric research, education, community benefit programs and other initiatives. Human-I-T, an organization that provides devices, internet access, digital skills training and tech support for communities without connectivity resources, received $5,000.

The Rocket Giving Fund also gave $109,828 to the Greater Palmer Park Community, a collection of seven neighborhoods around Palmer Park and the Detroit Golf Club, and $437,169 to Birdies for Charity.

This year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held July 25-31 at the Detroit Golf Club. It started in 2019 as a PGA Tour event. Title sponsorship with Rocket Mortgage has been extended through 2027.

