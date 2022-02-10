(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a student who allegedly stabbed a family member outside of Henry Ford High School in Detroit.
A Detroit Public Schools spokesperson says that the student stabbed a family member in a car outside of the school as students were arriving.
According to reports from Fox 2, sources disclosed that a step-son and step-father got into an argument, and then the student cut his step-father with a box cutter.
Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.
The student fled following the incident, and officers are searching for him as they continue to investigate.
The student fled following the incident, and officers are searching for him as they continue to investigate.