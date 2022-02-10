FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The city of Flint will challenge a state permit granted for a new asphalt plant after residents complained that they will be unfairly forced to bear any air pollution.
Critics say the Ajax Materials project would be another heavy industry in the economically distressed neighborhood. The plant would be just across the Flint border in Genesee Township.
State officials have acknowledged that the asphalt plant could add more carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide and particulates to the air, MLive.com reported.
"This community has endured tremendous environmental justice problems and we need to do our part to stop that," Flint council member Allie Herkenroder said Wednesday.
The city council voted unanimously to challenge a state permit, which was granted in November by regulators in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration. The state said it will require Ajax to limit sulfur content in fuel, capture more dust and test for volatile organic compounds, among other conditions.
Environmental chief Liesl Clark said the permitting process highlighted the limits of federal and state regulations in addressing the concerns of Flint residents.
Flint still is recovering from lead-contaminated water. State regulators in Gov. Rick Snyder's administration didn't require treatment for corrosive water pulled from the Flint River.
