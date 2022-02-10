(CBS DETROIT) – General Motors featured Dr. Evil and villains from the “Austin Powers” movies in their super bowl ad to fight climate change and promote electric vehicles.
Actor Mike Myers reclaims his role as Dr. Evil in the advertisement, and also includes Rob Lowe, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling.
It begins with the villains taking over GM’s headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit.
Dr. Evil then says he could take over the world, but his sidekicks convince him that before he does that, he must fight climate change.
The ad can be watched here:
Dr. Evil is now the profile image on the company’s social media accounts and has on the screen located on the headquarters building.
The band's back together and this next project is going to be "fire" as they say.🤘 #EVerybodyIn
The full ad will be featured during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13.
