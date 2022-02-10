  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Police, Detroit Residents, dpd, phone scams, police officers, scam phone call

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are warning residents to watch out for any calls they receive from people claiming to be with the department.

The DPD confirms it has received several calls from residents who seem to be the target of the scam.

READ MORE: Border Protest Fuels Parts Shortage For Automakers

Those scammers are all claiming to be calling on behalf of the Detroit Police Department.

READ MORE: Michigan Man Claims To Be Sovereign Citizen, Charged In Check Case

Police say it’s important to know officers will never call you, claiming you need to pay a fine or warrant by phone.

MORE NEWS: AG Nessel Warns Michiganders To Avoid Romance Scams As Valentine's Day

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.