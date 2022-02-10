(CBS DETROIT) – As Valentine’s day approaches, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michigan residents to avoid romance scams as they are making last-minute purchases or setting up dates.
Officials say there are a few ways to prevent a scammer from sweeping you off your feet.
The most important tip is to be cautious with your personal information, especially with someone you just meet online.
If they are asking you to handle money, be mindful of where it's coming from.
In addition to this, never agree to meet someone in a private setting, for your first time meeting.
"Dating services – particularly online – can lead to more than romantic encounters," said Nessel. "These services along with online shopping for Valentine's Day gifts come with risks and can lead to heartache, financial ruin and even unsuspecting criminal activity. My office wants to ensure Michiganders are on alert for romance scams."
