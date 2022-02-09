(CBS DETROIT) – A patient at the Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland used a piece of metal to stab an employee, according to officials.
According to Michigan State Police officials, the patient retrieved a piece of metal that fell from the ceiling and concealed it in his waistband.
The patient then approached a male employee and stabbed him in the neck/shoulder area.
Officials say the patient was restrained by other employees and patients.
The injured employee was transferred to a local hospital.
Police say the situation is being investigated.
