Filed Under:employee stabbed, Michigan State Police, patient stabs employee, Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital, Westland

(CBS DETROIT) – A patient at the Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland used a piece of metal to stab an employee, according to officials.

Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital | Credit: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

According to Michigan State Police officials, the patient retrieved a piece of metal that fell from the ceiling and concealed it in his waistband.

The patient then approached a male employee and stabbed him in the neck/shoulder area.

Officials say the patient was restrained by other employees and patients.

The injured employee was transferred to a local hospital.

Police say the situation is being investigated.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

