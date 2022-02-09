(CBS DETROIT) – Disturbing evidence presented in court Tuesday are leaving many people wondering why Ethan Crumbley’s parents didn’t get the 15-year-old help before the mass shooting at Oxford High and the details in the case are extensive and alarming.

Prosecutors say four days before the deadly shooting, James Crumbley purchased a gun for his son, despite knowing he had mental challenges.

Messages submitted in court showed the teen told his parents in March 2021 he was haunted by demons.

Prosecutors say the Crumbley’s ignored their son’s cry for help.

The day before the shooting, school administrators called Jennifer Crumbley to notify her that Ethan was looking up bullets in class.

Below is an excerpt from the call:

“One of the teachers just sent an email to the office. She said that she was concerned. Ethan, when she was walking around the room checking assignments that he was on his phone looking at bullets, umm, and that sort of thing. So, she just wanted to have a conversation. We did and he said he went to a shooting range with you this weekend.”

Prosecutors say Ethan’s mother blew off his behavior.

Here’s a text exchange between Ethan and his mother:

Ethan: So at the end of first hour I just looked up different types of 22 bullets and I guess the teachers just can’t get their eyes off my screen smh.

Jennifer: Did you at least show them a pic of your new gun?

Jennifer also replied, “Lol I’m not mad you have to learn not to get caught.”

The next morning Ethan’s parents were called to the school after the teen drew a disturbing image on a worksheet, but instead of taking Ethan home and getting him counseling, prosecutors say James went Door Dashing and Jennifer went back to work as usual.

A move prosecutor are calling, negligent.

James Crumbley’s 911 Call:

“Someone told me there was an active shooter and then I went home just to find out and then I think my son took the gun. I don’t know. (inaudible) I don’t know what’s going on (inaudible). My son’s name is Ethan Crumbley.”

Instead of focusing on their son’s alleged murderous acts, prosecutors told the court the Crumbley’s were focused on selling their horses and Jennifer was more afraid of losing her job.

ANDREW SMITH (Jennifer’s supervisor): I need my job please don’t judge me for what my son did.

PROSECUTOR: and what did you think about that?

ANDREW: I was surprised by that text.

PROSECUTOR: Why is that?

ANDREW: I was surprised she was worried about her job at that time. I thought she’d be more worried about what was going on.

If convicted, the couple faces up to 15 years in prison on involuntary manslaughter charges.

