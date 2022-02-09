DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police shot and wounded a man suspected in an armed carjacking after he allegedly tried to run down officers down with the stolen vehicle, police said.
The suspect was shot twice Tuesday night on the city's west side and was in "temporary serious condition" at a local hospital, said Assistant Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald.
After the shooting, Fitzgerald said officers placed a tourniquet on the suspect’s leg before he was taken to the hospital. He said no officers were injured in the shooting.
Fitzgerald said the wounded suspect had a juvenile with him in the stolen SUV who was not injured, and officers arrested both of them.
The suspects were supposed to be showing up for an online transaction to buy Nike Air Jordan shoes but the seller was carjacked at gunpoint and he and his two young children were forced out of their SUV.
Police responded to the man’s call and a brief pursuit of the stolen vehicle followed.
"As officers approached, the vehicle turned in the direction toward the officers. Fearing for the officers' safety one of the officers fired multiple rounds," Fitzgerald said.
