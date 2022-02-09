Michigan Matters: Elite Detection K9Elite Detection K9 – an Oakland County non-profit started by Leader Dogs for the Blind -- is breeding and raising and training specially trained dogs -- Labradors -- to help keep schools and students safe. Appearing on show: Gregory P. Guidice, President and CEO of EDK9... Avondale School District has had a EDK team -- "Lucy" and her handler -- since September. Oak Park Schools also just added a EDK9 team -=== "Biggie" and his handler 2 weeks ago. Appearing on show-Dr. Jamii Hitchcock, Superintendent of Oak Park Schools. Also, Jennifer Soldan and her daughter, 11 year old Jess Soldan, who raised “Honey” a Lab who has given birth to 22 puppies in four litters for the EDK9 system, talk about what's it like helping raise dogs knowing they will help mankind. And Lisa Zang, a handler of “Lucy” -- the 2-year old Lab working at Avondale High School, talks about it and how kids respond.

3 days ago