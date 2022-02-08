MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — With less than a week away from Valentine’s Day, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is offering to help out if anyone is looking to get back at their ex.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Sheriff Troy Goodnough says to give them a call if there is an ex-valentine with outstanding warrants, or if they are driving with drugs or weapons.READ MORE: Witnesses Testify In Oxford Couple's Preliminary Hearing
“This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum, stay with luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shot that may be posted online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine dinner,” Goodnough says in the post.
READ MORE: Texts Show Jennifer Crumbley Talked To Son About Gun Day Before Oxford Shooting
The sheriff says operators are standing by at 74-243-7070.
He says the “proposal” was inspired by the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky, which also offered the same deal.MORE NEWS: Applications Open For Program That Provides Summer Jobs To Detroit Residents Ages 14-24
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.