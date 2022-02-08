(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that the application period has opened for the city’s “Grow Detroit’s Young Talent” program, which aims to provide 8,000 Detroit residents ages 14 to 24 with summer jobs.
Last year, 8,048 young Detroiters were matched with jobs through the GDYT, and now in 2022, the program is in its eighth year and trying to exceed its goal of 8,000 jobs provided once again.
"In 2021, we provided our 50,000th summer work experience through Grow Detroit's Young Talent," said Mayor Duggan. "That is a simply remarkable achievement, particularly given the fact that over the last two years, we have had to operate with the safety of participants during COVID at the forefront of our minds. Detroit is one of very few cities nationally that has been able to do this during the pandemic, and I want to particularly recognize our partners for their commitment to providing opportunities for the city's future leaders under such challenging circumstances."
Officials announced new additions to the program include:
- Career Pathways Plus is a new GDYT component that recruits, screens, and matches youth with businesses that offer specialized programs designed to prepare youth for occupations within their industry. The goal of this initiative is to place youth on a career pathway with participating companies that leads to permanent employment, high-growth career options and economic self-sufficiency.
- Partnership with the Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) to allow GDYT youth access to professional, one-on-one financial counseling as a free public service to address any financial challenges, needs, and plan for their futures.
For more information about the program and to apply, visit www.GDYT.org.
