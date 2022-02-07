WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: VALENTINE’S DAY – Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THINGS CUTE – WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: VALENTINE'S DAY celebrates with an hour-long special hosted by Elizabeth Stanton.
Witness the cutest, most hilarious clips during the season of love, from loving llamas, rambunctious rhinos, a plethora of puppies, howling homecomings, leaping lambs, and some animals you would NOT expect to get along!
With commentary from AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson, Katherine Murray, Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, and Noah Matthews.
The special is produced by Associated Television International.
Original airdate 2/12/2022.